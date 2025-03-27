Future of Wellingborough community centre secured with help from those who saved Glamis Hall 10 years ago

The future of a Wellingborough community centre has been secured with the support of those who have been running Glamis Hall for the past decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fears that the Kingsway Centre may have to close if new trustees were not found were raised earlier this year.

As Wellingborough Town Council started to look at ways to keep it open, the team at Glamis Hall on the neighbouring Queensway estate stepped forward offering help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having successfully fought to save Glamis Hall from closure 10 years ago, the team were keen to get involved and the two charities are now working together.

The Kingsway Centre in Wellingborough and inside the building (inset)

A statement released on behalf of the trustees of the Kingsway Centre said: “Trustees of the Kingsway Centre had indicated to Wellingborough Town Council that the centre was likely to close unless new and committed trustees could be found.

"At the meeting of the town council on January 14, the council decided to form a working party to take this matter forward.

"At the same meeting the chair of the trustees of Glamis Hall indicated that Glamis Hall would also be interested in taking the matter forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result, trustees of the two charities met on January 27.

"We are pleased to announce that we are working together to ensure that the Kingsway Centre remains open, that issues regarding the ownership of the land and building will be resolved, the administration and finances continue to be secure and that the purpose of the centre remains – namely operation of

youth and community centre in that part of Wellingborough.”

Four members of the Glamis Hall team will join the board at the Kingsway Centre, which means it should remain a resource for the residents of Wellingborough for the foreseeable future.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Town Council said: “Wellingborough Town Council is delighted that the Kingsway Centre will continue to serve the community with the support of the trustees of Glamis Hall for All.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This facility is a valuable asset for local residents and plays a crucial role in providing youth services.

"We are pleased that a positive solution has been found to ensure its future.”

Anyone wishing to book a room at the Kingsway Centre Please can contact Jo at Glamis Hall on 01933 677326 and select option two.