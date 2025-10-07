Future of Kettering KLV sports arena facilities to be considered by council executive with new management agreement proposed

The future of Kettering’s KLV sports arena facilities will be discussed by North Northants Council (NNC) executive members as they consider a newly proposed management agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facilities including the arena sports hall, studio, sports lounge and café, the national volleyball centre and meeting rooms are currently run by Phoenix Leisure Management in partnership with NNC.

At next week’s monthly executive meeting at the Corby Cube, members will discuss the proposed approval of a fresh 10-year agreement of the Arena Sports area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Purnell, North Northamptonshire Council's assistant director of communities and leisure, said: “Arena Sports in Kettering is a treasured asset in our area and it’s essential that it continues to thrive.

Kettering Leisure Village KLV - Arena Sports /National World

“The new proposed agreement requires the management company to also develop, maintain, and implement an ongoing capital investment plan for the facilities, ensuring that they remain fit for purpose, compliant with all relevant regulations, and aligned with the long-term operational and strategic objectives for the site."

In 2023, residents and KLV users were in uproar when Compass Contracts Services UK Ltd (CCS) announced they were pulling out of KLV – affecting sports and court users, theatre-goers and gym members.

Last year an options review was undertaken following the eleventh-hour reprieve when a deal was brokered to find an ‘interim’ solution to support the site to remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A natural break-clause in its agreement with the management company means the council will now propose to cap the annual inflation at maximum of five per cent.

To strengthen the arrangement, solely around the Sports Arena, the council has also reviewed the contract in a bid to ensure the ‘best provision possible’ for residents.

The new management agreement, if approved by members, would enable the council to include a requirement to ‘develop, maintain, and implement an ongoing capital investment plan for the facilities, ensuring that they remain fit for purpose, compliant with all relevant regulations, and aligned with the long-term operational and strategic objectives for the site’.

Under the new proposed agreement Phoenix Leisure Management would also be required to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Become a proactive partner in support of the North Northamptonshire Council Active Communities Strategy 2024-2029 and work to align their service provision with the aims of this plan.

– Deliver the provision of an activity on referral service, the provision of a Get up and Go, falls prevention service and other such services to support the public health agenda and to encourage and support residents to become more active.

– Ensure the facilities are fully accessible to the community during agreed minimum opening hours which are between 9am and 10pm weekdays and between 9am and 5pm at the weekend (noting bank holiday and Christmas opening hours will vary).

– The new agreement would also include a new clause for the premises to be available, for an agreed fee, for civil emergencies and major incidents in accordance with the NNC’s emergency plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Purnell added: “If being active was a pill, we would be rushing to prescribe it. A wealth of evidence shows that an active life is essential for health. Activity reduces the risk of many preventable diseases, from cancer to diabetes, and conditions like obesity and depression. Being active increases your chances of staying independent in later life.

“This new agreement would mean that our residents can continue to get the most out of the facility for the coming years.”