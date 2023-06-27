The vacant Glenvale Park Primary School on the new Wellingborough housing estate is looking for occupiers, but a willing suitor is yet to be found.

Following a letter sent to parents by Little Harrowden Community Primary School asking for feedback about a possible move, a petition was launched.

Parents of students have now voiced their concerns about any potential move to Glenvale Park, with concerns including disruption on the pupils, the added travel and its impact on the environment, and that SEND children often struggle in larger, noisier environments.

Glenvale Park Primary School and Little Harrowden Community Primary School (inset)

They said: "The area in which the school is located still has a great deal of development currently under construction, including a Co Op, Gym, and Bewiched coffee brand. All of which will create chaos and congestion in this communal area with construction vehicles, debris and unfinished roads.

"Some students will start in reception this September 2023, and will become settled and then relocate.

"Year 6 pupils will relocate for their final year, which is an important year from selecting their secondary school, sitting SAT’s, and is just generally upsetting for pupils.

“My youngest child was in tears yesterday saying they don’t want to move schools.”

Another parent said: “The new school argues better facilities, but that doesn’t mean happier children, and lots of children are happy at Little Harrowden.”

The mayor of Wellingborough has shared her views on the subject, noting a ‘deficit’ for pupils with special education needs (SEND).

Cllr Valerie Anslow said: "I was somewhat surprised to see that the school on Glenvale Park was being offered to another school in the town as the number of pupils was lower than expected.

"It is another example of where a sustainable urban extension (SUE) is developed with the predominately private dwellings and too few houses for social rent or shared ownership. If more of Glenvale Park was developed with the needs of the town in mind, then there would be plenty of people happy to move into the area.

"The way forward is to build more homes that are owned and managed by the local authority, rather than selling off land to others to develop.

"How can the plans for this development be so wrong.”

She added: "Personally, I would say that SEND needs more representation.

“The obvious answer would be for a SEND school to be asked to move in.”

Little Harrowden Primary has not officially expressed an interest in relocating to North Northants Council (NNC), however on June 19 sent a letter (as advised by NNC) to consult with parents concerning the idea of relocation in time for the 2024 academic year.

It noted that moving to the Glenvale Park facility could mean that ‘as a school, we could maintain our current values, ethos and culture in a new and purpose-built building.’

As of June 27, the petition by parents now stands at 786 signatures, more than four times the number of students at Little Harrowden’s primary school.