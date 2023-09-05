Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Titchmarsh teenager Bronte Cooper is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Lionesses thanks to a sponsorship deal with a local food firm.

The talented 15-year-old has been reselected for the FA’s Emerging Talent Centre at Peterborough United Football Club, known as the ‘Posh’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bronte will train and play with three teams this season thanks to the sponsorship from the Greedy Gordons Group.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bronte Cooper plays football for three teams

As well as Peterborough, Bront, will play for Thrapston Under 17 Girls and as the only girl in mixed team Weekley Rovers Rockets under 16s.

Bronte, who attends Kimbolton School, said: “I am loving my football right now and would love to make it into Peterborough Women’s first team and after that, who knows?

"Girls and women’s football has really taken off and is super competitive but Peterborough United is a great place to improve my game, and I would like to thank Greedy Gordons for their sponsorship on my journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bronte, who has been playing football for five years, has also been asked to train with Peterborough United’s under 23s squad who will play in the FA Women’s National League Reserve Midlands Division.

She will receive four hours a week of professional FA coaching at the Idverde training centre in Peterborough.

She also has weekly access to the gym, where Peterborough United’s men and women train, and has nutritional advice and psychological support where needed.

Peterborough’s under 16s and under 23s feed directly into Peterborough Women’s first team and there are England camps for those identified as the most promising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greedy Gordons Group owner Richard Gordon said: “We sponsored Bronte last season and are delighted to be sponsoring her again this year.

"Bronte has real potential, with strength, speed and great spatial awareness - who knows, she could be a future Lioness.”

Peterborough United Football Club Women’s general manager, Bobby Copping, added: “Our aim is to produce as much homegrown talent as possible and ultimately to give local girls a chance of getting a contract and having a career as a professional footballer.”