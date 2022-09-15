Future doubts for council-owned Knuston Hall as executive set to discuss 'jewel in the crown' facility

Restricted discussions could decide the fate of an historic mansion house inherited by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

Knuston Hall is a Grade II-listed adult residential college and conference centre located near Rushden.

Members of NNC’s executive have deemed the matter ‘restricted’ as information discussed will relate to the ‘financial or business affairs’.

Knuston Hall near Rushden

Users of the facility have expressed their concerns about the long-term future of the hall, including Wellingborough resident Jennifer Dixon.

She said: “It is a jewel in the crown of Northamptonshire and known internationally. It would be a sad loss if it was to be confirmed that it was to close.

"I would prefer it to be mothballed. It’s such an asset. It would make them a fortune. It would be like selling off the family silver.

“I have been going on courses there for years. I’ve done all the arts courses and recently got into drumming. That’s not to mention all the other courses on offer like lace-making, music, thatching. all sorts of handicrafts. It’s fully accessible and on a bus route unlike Chester House.”

The NNC-owned facility offered residential and non-residential courses and drew students from the UK and further afield

Ms Dixon, 86, was a governor of Knuston Hall for three years including in 2001 when then owners, Northamptonshire County Council, announced plans to close the facility permanently. Plans that failed.

In March 2019, Northamptonshire County Council-owned popular education and activity centre Grendon Hall was closed due to financial pressures. The Grade II-listed property was sold in July 2020 for £1,340,000.

She said: “Do we want to lose another educational facility from the county? There is no substitute for its knowledge, comfort and good food.”

Knuston Hall used to offer courses in thatching and other traditional skills

A message on the Knuston Hall website posted in March 2022 said that the hall ‘is currently closed and courses are cancelled until Autumn 2022’.

It said: “The council (NNC) is reviewing operations including looking at improvements to the facilities and safety upgrades. We understand this will be disappointing for our customers and hope to conclude the review as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime we are not taking any bookings for future courses and any monies paid for courses in the cancellation period will be refunded. We will not be transferring money to future courses.”

NNC Cllr Jim Hakewill (Ind) finance and resources scrutiny committee member said: “If the future of the much-loved Knuston Hall is to be discussed then it should come to scrutiny along with all assets so that the community and all the councillors can decide the future of them.”

NNC has been contacted for a comment.

History of Knuston Hall

Set in 40-acres of parkland, the estate owned by the Brudenell family of Deene Park near Corby was sold in 1542. By 1670 a substantial house had been built. After many improvements over the centuries, in 1865 the estate was bought by Robert Arkwright.

After Arkwright’s death in 1888 the house was occupied by caretakers or tenants until the hall was sold in 1920. Northamptonshire County Council bought the hall in 1949, using it for adult education courses.

Courses offered guests residential study breaks from two to five nights, and non-residential study breaks and one-day courses.