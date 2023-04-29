News you can trust since 1897
Fury as council fences off Kettering community garden - and says it will tear installations down

Residents at the sheltered housing complex say it’s their only outdoor social space

By Sam Wildman
Published 29th Apr 2023, 06:30 BST- 3 min read

Fed-up residents at a Kettering sheltered housing complex say they are disgusted after being told installations in their community garden will be torn down.

Fencing was placed around two outdoor spaces at Tudor Court in Alexandra Street two months ago by North Northamptonshire Council, which manages the site.

They say a water fountain and rose arbour were put up without permission and are unsafe, with plans to remove them next week.

Residents are furious at the decision.
But those living at Tudor Court are furious at the decision – and say having fencing around their only outdoor social space is depressing.

Tony Chalmers, who has lived there for two years, said: "I love sitting in the garden but it's horrible now there's nowhere to go.

"It's like looking at a building site."

His partner Julie added: "It’s made a hell of a difference. People could get out and sit in the fresh air and socialise and now they can't.

The waterfall has also been fenced off

"We're all cooped up and it's not fair on anybody."

The installations were carried out by Nigel White, who lives at Tudor Court and worked in the building trade for more than 40 years.

He came up with the idea and has spent about £1,500 of his own money on the project. He insists that he was given verbal permission to carry out the work.

During the Covid lockdown he created the waterfall – which council staff have cut the leads to – in an outdoor space behind a communal room. Then, in August last year, he put up the arbour structures in a space at the front for rose and jasmine plants, before adding timber to strengthen them.

Fencing was placed around the structures two months ago
But in February council workers fenced both areas off – which had become a tranquil place for residents – before Nigel could finish the project.

He said the situation has been giving him sleepless nights.

Nigel said: "The reason I did the garden is because of mental health issues and to help everyone here. Sometimes you need somewhere outdoors to go and sit on your own rather than looking at four grey walls.

"If I had done it all wrong and they had told me there and then that it had to come down because of health and safety then fair enough, but we have been treated with disrespect."

Tudor Court in Kettering.

Fellow resident Val Richardson said the work had even been pictured in their magazine for residents – but had not been stopped then.

She said: "We are just disgusted and it's depressing. Everyone has been complaining."

Dave Wilson, who has lived at Tudor Court for two years, said: "I think it's terrible what they're doing. We can't sit outside anywhere."

And Sandra Graver, who has lived there for five-and-a-half years, said: “This is the only space here and it's gone."

A North Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “The safety of our residents has to be our number one concern.

“Both the fountain and the arbour were erected in a communal area without permission and unfortunately both are unsafe.

"Fencing is currently around both installations to ensure the safety of residents, visitors and staff.

“Once the unauthorised installations have been removed, along with the safety fencing, we can re-open these much valued areas for all residents to use.”

