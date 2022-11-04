‘Urgent’ cost-cutting measures by Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to balance the budget have been announced.

Stephen Mold promised a review of all buildings owned by Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue.

Now Desborough’s Federation Avenue police house, used as a drop-in hub by officers, will be sold off after being deemed ‘surplus to requirements’.

Corby and Kettering Police Stations

Despite being on the market for five years, two north Northants police stations – Corby and Kettering – remain derelict and unsold.

Mr Mold said: “I am proud that in Northamptonshire, we take our responsibility to the taxpayer very seriously and have managed our money well and balanced our budgets. We have created joint services where it makes sense to do so and continue to look for efficiencies.

“But the core role of both Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is to keep people safe and so we need to ensure our that our buildings support that work and that the costs do not outweigh the benefits.

“More joined up working is essential, and I will continue to expect more progress in that area, while continually reviewing our plans to ensure they make sense in our changing economic climate.”

Desborough's Federation Avenue hub - a detached police house will be sold

A review will ensure buildings are ‘affordable, meet organisational needs and provide best value in the current economic climate’.

‘Further efforts’ have been promised to dispose of the old police stations in London Road, Kettering, and Elizabeth Street, Corby ‘as soon as possible’.

Both police stations were closed to the public in December 2017 when operations switched to the new state-of-the-art northern Weekley Wood Justice Centre police base off the A43.

On the market for £1.4m with Fisher German, Corby police station was built more than 60 years ago and once housed 14 cells, a converted accommodation block, garages and a bar.

Kettering Police Station is being marketed by Fisher German

According to agents Fisher German’s website, Kettering police station and the nearby social club have been ‘sold subject to contract’.

In September 2018 Kettering Borough Council signed a contract to buy the former police station building but the deal never materialised.

Over the past year detached properties in Federation Avenue sold for an average price of £408,250.

Plans to create a new joint garage workshop in Earls Barton will not now go ahead after costs of the building project spiralled – from £6m to £16m.

Corby Police Station is on the market for £1.4m through agents Fisher German

The building earmarked for the project will be sold and work will continue to find other ways to bring both teams together in one facility.

Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service face increased running and maintenance costs, and ‘supply chain issues’.

A spokesman for the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner said: “At the same time, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has asked for a wholesale review of the estate to ensure it gives value for money against a background of rising costs and changed ways of working since the pandemic.

“The estates strategy is reviewed regularly but this review has been brought forward and will take place as a matter of urgency because of the changed circumstances.”