Furniture warehouse opens in Corby's old historic cinema complex

Corby’s first purpose-built cinema which has planning permission to be converted into flats has reopened as a the latest branch of a Northampton furniture outlet company.
The Furniture Warehouse has set up shop at the former cinema in Rockingham Road, offering a large range of sofas, tables, dining sets, ornaments and mirrors.
In April this year, North Northamptonshire Council planners gave the green light to the former cinema building being transformed into 19 flats and three shop units.
Most Popular
-
1
Kettering NHS worker scoops £1m lottery jackpot just before finishing cancer treatment
-
2
'It's been a blast': pub legend Malcolm the Fish Man retires
-
3
PICTURES: Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire - including one big lad with a 'shoe fetish' 🐶
-
4
Man charged over firearm incident near Corby Urgent Care Centre
-
5
Warrant issued for arrest of Corby woman Natasha Adams over alleged £34k theft
Most recently A6 Furnishings, the Corby Odeon opened on March 16, 1936. Taken over by an independent operator from 1969, it was re-named the Rutland Cinema but closed and became Rutland Bingo Club. It has been a furniture store since 1996.
The Furniture Warehouse promises “affordable sofas to high quality discounted furniture and one-off ex display items” with the new store stocking “everything you'll need to transform your home”.
Opening times are Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 6pm or Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.