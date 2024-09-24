Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Union J singer Jaymi Hensley has marked the day he prepares to lay his fiance to rest by saying how much he will miss his partner.

Olly Marmon, 33, from Rushden died after falling from a top-floor hotel window in August at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough.

Mr Hensley spent more than a decade with Mr Marmon, and according to a 2023 social media post they were due to tie the knot today (Tuesday, September 24).

While sharing an image of the two of them on Instagram yesterday (Monday), the X Factor star let his followers know the wedding day was now the date of his partner’s funeral.

Olly Marmon and Jaymi Hensley/Instagram

Mr Hensley wrote: “This is the first photo from the night I met you!

“Tomorrow should have been the happiest day of our lives, we should have been saying our vows and saying I do, but instead it will be the day I lay you to rest.

“I will never be ready, I miss you so much! I love you more than I’ve ever loved any one.”

An inquest into Mr Marmon’s death was opened this month, and adjourned until March 12, 2025, by the assistant coroner for Northamptonshire, Hassan Shah.

Olly Marmon and Jaymi Hensley/Instagram

He said the ‘provisional cause of death is head injuries, pending further tests’, and the body had been released to his family.

Jaymi Hensley found fame in the 2012 series of The X Factor, along with bandmates Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett and George Shelley.

They had hits with You Got It All, Tonight (We Live Forever), Beautiful Life and Carry On.