A group of volunteers who collect litter from Kettering’s streets have some new equipment thanks to the generosity of a funeral directors.

The Kettering Wombles were formed in 2019 by Donna Burdon and see local residents inspire and support people to clean up the areas they live and work in.

Donna and fellow Womble Pia Bellamy were welcomed by H J Phillips & Son Funeral Directors, who wanted to help their cause and donated 40 hi-vis jackets and 10 litter pickers.

Scott Dinsmore, Funeral Director for H J Phillips & Son and Donna Burdon founder of Kettering Wombles

Funeral director Scott Dinsmore said: “This year we are keen to identify community groups and projects in and around Kettering that may benefit from our support.

"Having known about the Kettering Wombles for some time now and having always admired the work they do we felt making them the first group we support would be perfect.

"Donna, Pia and their team of Wombles work tirelessly year-round to keep the very community in which we live and work clean and safe, we are pleased that we have been able to help support them with the fantastic work they do.”

In 2022, the 826-strong Kettering Wombles collected 3,457 bags of litter and contributed 104 bags of crushed cans to the Helipad charity appeal.

Kettering Wombles offer a business scheme where businesses are assessed on a number of environmental factors and awarded appropriate ‘Womble Stars’ depending on how well they manage their external grounds. They have also launched the ‘Adopt a Street’ scheme where people are encouraged to adopt and care for the street/area where they live or walk by.