Fundraising gig for Corby firefighter Hilmi Say set to take place at The Clansman on Sunday
A gig to raise cash for a local firefighter who has cancer is set to take place this weekend.
Organised by Corby woman Amanda Bruce along with pub landlord Cliff Morton, the event will take place at The Clansman in Motala Close on Sunday (December 10).
It will be headlined by talented local artists Adam Whitmee and Mark Gill as Whitmee & Gill and will run from 4pm to 7pm.
There will also be a raffle and memorabilia auction.
All proceeds will go the the fundraising drive for local firefighter Hilmi Say who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Sarcoma two years ago.
He and his friends have done everything they can to raise thousands to help him access experimental treatments abroad that could help give him more time with his young family.
Tickets for Sunday’s gig, priced at £5 in advance or £7.50 on the door, are available from The Clansman.