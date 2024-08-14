Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rothwell mum given eight months to live after being diagnosed with a rare spine and brain cancer has finally left hospital after a 244-night stay in hospital.

Michele Hale’s stay in hospital began just before Christmas last year when she felt unwell and gradually lost her balance – she ended up spending more than eight months being treated for cancer.

Tests revealed she had central nervous system lymphoma, a disease in which malignant cells form in the lymph tissue of the brain and/or spinal cord.

After four rounds of chemotherapy, Michele, 68, has beaten the odds to return home to continue her rehab.

Michele Hale and brother Stephen Toop/UGC

She is to be guest of honour at a party in Rothwell to mark the end of a fundraising walk due to be completed by her brother Steve Toop and nephew Owen as they aim to raise £5,000 for Lymphoma Action.

Steve, who calls Michele his ‘against-all-odds’ sister, said: “As a big sister, Michele has always been there for help and advice. Her time in hospital has given us time to reconnect. Her consultant said she would only have eight months, but she’s spent eight months in hospital, the lymphoma has shrunk back but not disappeared but she’s home now.”

In the third of their annual charity walks, 61-year-old Steve and son Owen, 30, will tackle the Northampton Rounds, a 51-mile route circumnavigating the county town.

On the final day of their walk people are being invited people to join Steve and Owen for the last two-and-a-half miles to the Red Lion in Rothwell starting in Desborough to boost the fundraising total.

Michele Hale has been treated at Kettering General Hospital and Corby Community Hospital /UGC

Michele will be waiting at the pub to welcome the walkers into the bar before a celebration buffet.

Speaking through Steve, Michele said: “I would like to thank my consultant Dr Alex Gebreyes, all the nursing staff in Lilford Ward at Kettering General Hospital, and the physios on the ward, who led me to the Corby rehabilitation unit and all of their work, before I came home after 244 days.

“As much recognition must be made as possible to these people they are the absolute stars. Each of them has the strongest arms to hold you in their hands.”

Now home, Michele hopes to enjoy her hobby of crafting and arts.

Owen and Steve Toop on one of their charity walks//UGC

Steve said: “Lymphoma Action should be supported and the story they tell is so important. Lymphoma, such a debilitating disease. She’s still fighting, the lady has such determined strength. I didn't know people went in to hospital for this length of time. I know from past family history, how much pain, true pain, a body can take and this girl has taken a lot.”

Starting on Monday, September 2, Steve and Owen will walk into Rothwell from Mansfield Close public car park in Desborough (NN14 2RA) at 11.45am, for a midday start. Once at the Red Lion, there will be a buffet and refreshments from 2pm.

For more information about Lymphoma go to www.lymphoma-action.org.uk. Lymphoma Action is the UK’s only charity dedicated to lymphoma, the fifth most common cancer.