Dora is loved by kids across the town

A local mum has launched a fundraising campaign to restore Corby’s most famous taxi after it was written-off by a driver three times over the limit.

The Dora taxi, owned by Brian Muckdee, was a familiar sight on Corby’s roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle had Dora the Explorer music, lights, decorations and trimmings and was loved by children across the town.

The Dora cab was hit from behind

It was named after Brian’s beloved wife, and two months ago he had the taxi wrapped in pink, costing him £2,000.

Then three weeks ago, a drink driver smashed into it outside the Raven in Rockingham Road, wrecking it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian’s insurance company have offered him just £2,600 – an estimate of its value.

But fresh national legislation mean that new cabs on Corby’s roads must be under four years old and must be black in colour – so a replacement would cost Brian more than £20,000 and would not be in Dora’s signature pink colour. A repair bill to keep Dora on the road would be just over £5,000.

Brian Muckdee in his taxi

Now local mum Stacy Sweeney has launched a gofundme to help get Dora back up-and-running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the Northants Telegraph: “When the taxi pulls in my street all the kids go running to see it. He gives them sweets and they just love it.

"What’s happened is heartbreaking.

"I didn’t really know Brian before this but I wanted to help because it obviously means a lot to him and to all the kids of Corby.

The Dora taxi is loved by people across Corby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll just do what we can. We’ve already raised more than £500 since the appeal went live last night.”

Brian has temporarily borrowed a taxi from a pal so he can keep earning while Dora is off the road, but he is still paying back the loan he took in order to buy her in the first place, and he doesn’t have the money to buy a new taxi under four-years-old. He said: “I’m devastated to be honest.

"The kids absolutely love it, especially the disabled kids with autism because of the lights. One man told me the only time his daughter is calm is when she’s in my taxi.

"I’ve had hundreds of comments on Facebook wishing me the best since last I posted about Dora. It’s been quite overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m struggling with the cost of living like everyone else and there’s just no way I could afford to buy a new cab.”

You can find the fundraising page here.