A fundraiser has been set up with the aim to name a guide dog puppy after a “kind” volunteer who dedicated more than a decade to Northamptonshire branches of the charity.

Richard Nash, from Northampton, died in February this year, after a four year battle with renal cancer, which eventually spread to his bones.

The 73-year-old was well-known within the guide dog community, as he dedicated more than a decade of his life to volunteering at both the Northampton and Wellingborough branches of The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Pam, Richard’s wife of 52 years, told this newspaper: “Anything to do with Guide Dogs, he was involved in as much as he could. That was his retirement. It was his passion.

“We’ve met some lovely friends, some lovely people. It’s just like having another family, really.

“He was one of those people who anyone could turn to. He always thought of others before himself.

“He never moaned or groaned and never had a crossed word with anyone.”

Richard dedicated more than a decade to volunteering for Guide Dogs, alongside his wife Pam, who continues her work for the charity.

When Richard and Pam first married decades ago, they used to own cats, but they then went on to own three Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs. It was when they were down to their last dog that they started puppy walking for Guide Dogs, via some encouragement from their daughter-in-law, who worked for the charity.

The duo puppy walked eight dogs before they moved into the breeding side when Covid hit. Echo - one of the puppies Richard and Pam walked - went on to have four litters in their care, before retiring. Echo still lives with Pam.

Richard was also the treasurer for the Northampton and Wellingborough branches of the Guide Dog charity for a number of years.

Pam described the evenings he spent in his office doing spreadsheets for both groups, which she says was “quite hard work”, but that he “loved doing it”.

Richard and Pam started off as puppy walkers, before moving into the breeding side of the operation. Richard was also treasurer for two local branches.

And if breeding and being part of the running of charity was not enough, Richard also helped out with fundraising and events.

‘A true gentleman’

Following Richard’s passing, there has been an outpouring of love from fellow volunteers calling him a “true gentleman”, a “pleasure to be around”, an “inspiration” and more.

Chris Malpas, who chose Guide Dogs as his mayoral charity when he took office in 2016, said: “Richard was a true gentleman in every way, his quiet manner and great sense of humour made it a pleasure to be around him.

“With Pam, Richard had two families, and both Lynne and myself had the privilege of being part of his Guide Dog family and his work and enthusiasm will be missed in both Northampton and Wellingborough

“Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with Pam and the family at this sad time.”

Pam says the comments section on the online fundraiser, set up by the family, “speaks for itself” and shows what kind of person her husband was.

She added: “I didn’t think he was so popular, but he clearly absolutely was.

“He would do anything for anyone. If someone said they needed help putting tents up for an event, he would be there. He would always lend a helping hand when he could.”

Naming a puppy ‘Richie’

Pam says their six grandchildren are the masterminds behind the fundraiser, which aims to reach £5,000 to enable the family to name a guide dog puppy. The family also hopes to add a brick to the path of remembrance at the National Breeding Centre in Leamington Spa.

Pam said: “Richard had always been into naming puppies. One of our dog’s puppies was named after my auntie.

“For ages I had thought about naming a puppy for him as a birthday gift, but I never got round to it. He would have loved to have a puppy named after him so that’s what the grandchildren said they’d do.

“They’re going to call him Richie and hopefully it will be one of Flossy’s puppies (the dog that Pam currently has who is due a season soon).”

Following Richard’s death, Pam says having the dogs around has been “like therapy” - a sentiment Richard himself echoed when he was undergoing treatment. She says she will carry on breeding and hopes to “do everything how we would have done if Richard would have been here”.

In terms of fundraising events, around 24 people signed up for a muddy five kilometre run in June this year, mainly made up of Pam and Richard’s family. The group will wear lilac t-shirts, as that was Richard’s favourite colour. Pam says she will hand out water.

Richard’s granddaughter-in-law and grandson are also planning to do a skydive later this year. The family says any additional funds raised will be donated to other charities “close to their hearts”.

At time of writing, the fundraiser had reached just under £2,000.

To donate to the cause in Richard’s memory, visit the JustGiving page here.

Guide Dogs is the world’s largest assistance dog organisation and the only organisation to breed and train guide dogs in the UK. The charity is almost entirely funded by donations and has branches across the UK - like the ones Richard and Pam volunteer for - which complete their own fundraising events.