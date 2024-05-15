Fundraiser launched by friends of Wellingborough teenager who drowned in River Nene incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends of the Wellingborough teenager who tragically drowned in the River Nene have set up a fundraising page in his memory.

Ronalds Abele, 17, died on Friday (May 10) after getting into difficulty while swimming at the Embankment with friends.

A GoFundMe has now been set up to help his family pay for funeral costs, hold a memorial service and for riverside lifebouys at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute to their ‘beloved’ Ronalds, his friends said: “He was a cherished member of our Northampton/Wellingborough community, a loving friend, son and brother.

Ronalds Abele/family photo

"He brought joy, laughter, and warmth to all who knew him, and his presence will be deeply missed.

“As we navigate through this time of grief and loss, we are also reminded of the incredible impact Ronalds Abele had on our lives. He touched so many hearts with his kindness, compassion, and unwavering love. It is in this spirit of remembrance and celebration that we come together to honour his memory.”

His mates say they want to give Ronalds the farewell he deserves, with a memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy but don’t want to overwhelm his family with the costs at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GoFundMe page donations will be used for Ronalds’ funeral, the memorial service and stationing of ring lifebuoys at River Nene Embankment.