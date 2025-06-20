Fundraiser for funeral of 'loving, funny and compassionate' Corby woman who died at just 26 after a lifetime of mental health issues

Taylor Graham, of Corby, who died at her home in Uppingham earlier this week. Image: The Graham family.

The family of a young woman who took her own life earlier this week have launched a fundraiser to give her the send off she deserves.

Taylor Nicole Graham died in the early hours of Monday (June 16) following a fatal overose.

Her family say she was ‘the most loving, funny, compassionate and intelligent person’ they’ve ever known.

The 26-year-old grew up in Corby and previously lived in Stephenson Way, but had moved to Uppingham a year ago. She had suffered with poor mental health for many years, after being born with a disability that saw her being bullied through her schooldays.

Taylor Graham. Image: The Graham family

Taylor’s family have now launched a fundraiser to help her parents cope with the financial implications of her death and to pay for a funeral which they hope will include a white horse and carriage.

She leaves behind her parents Carmen and Colin as well as brothers Scott and Colin (Jr) and sister Danni.

Brother Colin, 20, said that Taylor and their tight-knit family had had a wonderful weekend together, dancing and enjoying the sunshine at Uppingham Feast Day. But her parents, who spent most days with Taylor as they were so worried about her frequent suicide attempts, were alerted by a Ring doorbell to the emergency services entering her home in the early hours of Monday. They had only left her alone few hours earlier.

Colin said: “It’s completely broken both of my parents.

"Taylor struggled from day one really. She was bullied throughout her life and stopped going to school in year 8.

"She was diagnosed with bipolar and anxiety. Her head was the meanest person to her. It told her she was never worthy.

"I feel that she was let down by mental health services all the way through. She didn’t fit in any of their boxes.

"She was discharged from St Mary’s in 2019 and then my mum and dad had to look after her. It’s made them nervous wrecks.

"“They don’t have a lot of money. They’re just getting by. But they really want her to have wonderful funeral with a white horse and carriage that goes past Rockingham Primary, where we went.”

Colin said that Taylor had had an ‘amazing’ weekend, going to a rave with pals before enjoying the Uppingham Feast day.

"She had seen a lot of friends and family and had a great time,” he said.

“Her death has come as a big shock.”

A gofundme appeal has now been launched by the family. In the appeal, her sister Danni said that Taylor was the ‘most beautiful, loving, caring, funny, kind, inspiring, intelligent, strong person there ever was’.

"I’ve never wanted to ask for help ever, off anyone, me or my family,” she said.

"But we just have not got the funds to provide Taylor with the funeral or the headstone she deserves.”

You can donate to Taylor’s fundraiser here.

For confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.