Fundraiser for 'amazing' Corby girl Immie, two, with life-limiting condition

Meet Immie, an ‘amazing’ two-year-old who is the ‘sassiest, funniest and happiest little girl.’

But heartbreakingly, Immie has a very severe and life-limiting genetic disorder called neonatal Marfan syndrome, which affects her whole body but especially her heart.

The part of the gene that is affected in Immie means that where typically people with Marfan Syndrome can live long lives with intervention, she started being affected in the womb and it is rapidly progressing.

Mum Nicole told the Northants Telegraph: "Immie is two-years-old and has overcome more in her life than most of us will ever have to, and we always knew that eventually her heart and her body wouldn’t be strong enough to fight anymore.

Immie, two, of Corby has a life-limiting condition

"She had heart surgery in August 2024 and her recovery was long and very complicated, and we have almost lost her twice already in her short life.

"Immie is the sassiest, funniest and happiest little girl and she has a heart so full of love and kindness.

"We were told that she was unlikely to walk or talk and she’s defied the odds to not only learn to take steps twice after losing mobility in hospital last year, but by becoming the chattiest girl that spends her days singing songs at the top of her voice.

"I had to give up work to look after Immie after her surgery last year as her needs and appointments increased, and as our other child also has additional needs we spend day and night supporting them both.

Immie, two, of Corby

"My husband works full time and has to juggle work, our children’s needs and being with his family while he can, which is so difficult. It feels like there just aren’t enough hours in the week.”

Time is so precious to Nicole and her husband Ash and they want to make this summer really special for Immie and her brother Freddie.

Family and friends have rallied round, including launching a fundraising page to help them make the most magical memories with their young daughter.

Nicole said: "Having this money being raised for her means that we can make sure we give her and her brother Freddie the best summer ever.

Nearly £3,000 has been raised so far to help Immie, two, and her family

"No-one ever expects to hear the words hospice or palliative when it comes to their child, and with this fundraiser we will be able to spend the time she has left making her life as amazing as it possibly can be.

"Doing this without having to worry about the financial implications of having children with complex needs would mean the world to us.

"We don’t know exactly how many months we have left with her, but we do know that this could be our last opportunity to give her everything she could have ever dreamed of.

"She is such an amazing girl and we are so proud of her, she really does deserve the world.”

Nearly £3,000 has been raised so far, but anyone who would like to add to the fundraising for Immie and her family can do so here.

Donations will go towards Immie and her family making memories together and the living costs that come with caring for a complex child.