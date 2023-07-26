Users of the Plaza Community Centre in Thrapston are set to benefit from roof repairs, thanks to a grant of £50,000 from the FCC Communities Foundation.

The money for the repairs will help ensure the longevity of this used and loved asset in the town, located in Cosy Nook on the corner of the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrapston mayor, Cllr Craig Wilcox, believes the vital repairs will make a huge difference to ensuring the building is kept in a good condition so that the community can continue to enjoy the venue for many years to come.

Thrapston's Plaza Community Centre

He said: “We are delighted that FCC Communities Project has awarded Thrapston Town Council the grant to repair the roof on the Plaza.

"The Plaza is used throughout the year by community groups including Thrapston Plaza Opera, Thrapston Amateur Dramatics Society and U3A.

"Residents in Thrapston also use this venue regularly to hold charity events and birthday parties so it is essential that the building is looked after.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation senior grant manager, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the roof repairs on the Plaza Community Centre and pleased our funding will improve such a valuable asset for people across Thrapston.

"FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”