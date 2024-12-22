Funding allocated for new ramp at Rushden's Greenway making it easier for walkers to reach town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A project which had been put on hold ‘for years’ has now been approved as funding has been allocated funding for a new ramp off Washbrook Road, Rushden onto to the Greenway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped the new ramp will provide a safe route down from Washbrook Road at Midland Road to the Greenway, providing more accessibility for those who live in and around the area, as they currently have to go out of their way to access the walkway.

North Northants Council estimates that approximately 600 more households within a five-minute walk will be able to directly use the Greenway to reach Rushden High Street, go towards Crown Park or further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We know the Washbrook Road ramp has been something that has been on the wish list of Greenway users for many years and we’ve been working behind the scenes to make this happen.

Washbrook Road, Rushden

"I am absolutely delighted that we have now secured the extra funds to complete this work, the escalation in construction costs have been a considerable pressure to the project.

“It is great news that using a combination of Section 106 money and now approved council funds, works will be able to start on this vital addition to the already well-used stretch of the Greenway, opening it up to more and more residents.

"We will continue to develop the Greenway throughout north Northants as highlighted in the Greenway strategy which was adopted by the Executive in August 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project had been on hold for a number of years ‘due to escalating costs in the construction industry’ and until the council received Section 106 funding specifically for the building of the access ramp. Now, the Executive have agreed to fund the project as part of its Capital Programme.

Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “As a council, we’re always looking at ways to improve active travel across the area and the Greenway is one example of this.

“The addition of the new ramp will make this a more realistic choice for residents of Rushden - encouraging residents to use the route instead of getting in their car, which not only reduces the number of vehicles on the road but also helps improve resident’s health and wellbeing.”

Main works are expected to start in spring 2025. A notice of works in advance will be given, and should there periods of time where sections of the Greenway have to be closed, 7 days’ notice will be given beforehand.