Fun for all the family at Barton Seagrave summer fair - here's how you can get involved

They’re looking for sponsors and raffle prizes – here’s how you can help
By Sam Wildman
Published 24th May 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:24 BST
Organisers hope a summer fair in Barton Seagrave will be the biggest and best ever.

The Barton Seagrave Primary School parent teacher association (PTA) is putting on the event at the Belvoir Drive school from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Saturday, June 10.

There will be inflatables, trade stalls, plants, a raffle, a BBQ, doughnuts, displays, fairground games and much more.

Last year they raised a record amount (about £3,500) that allowed them to send children on theatre trips, buy commemorative items and supply ice creams for the Coronation celebrations, buy sports equipment for use at break times and lots more.

Now they are raising money for electronic fitness boards for the playground, panto trips and others asks from the school. And they’re urging people to donate raffle prizes or sponsor parts of the event to help them raise as much money as possible.

PTA chair Vikki Overson said: "We want this year’s fair to be the biggest and best ever for the children to enjoy and in turn raise lots of money.

"To do this we are still looking for donations of raffle prizes and local businesses to sponsor the stalls and attractions, and in return we will promote their company to our families and the wider community.”

If you can help email [email protected]

