Fully accessible Changing Places toilet facilities opened at Stanwick Lakes and Barnwell Country Park

North Northants Council (NNC) has opened new, fully accessible 'Changing Places Toilet’ facilities at Stanwick Lakes and Barnwell Country Park.

Everyone, regardless of their access needs or disability or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, should be able to use these toilet facilities with dignity and hygienically.

The Changing Places toilets are part of the government-led initiative, designed to provide widespread accessibility and inclusivity.

The new Changing Places toilet at Stanwick Lakes

Unlike standard accessible toilets, Changing Places toilets also meet the requirements of people with a range of needs such as spinal injuries, muscle-wasting conditions, and multiple sclerosis.

Each Changing Places toilet provides:

– the right equipment

- a powered height adjustable adult-sized changing bench

Inside the Changing Places toilet

- a movable tracking ceiling hoist system

- enough space

- adequate space in the changing area for the disabled person and up to two carers

- a centrally placed toilet with space either side for wheelchairs

- a screen to allow for privacy

- a safe and clean environment

- a paper couch roll to cover the bench

- a large waste bin for disposable pads

- a non-slip floor

They also have features including a height adjustable sink, grab rails and alarms.

Cllr Matthew Binley, executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Everyone deserves to have the freedom to enjoy their local communities without the fear of whether they’re going to be able to access the facilities they need.

"The new Changing Places toilets in North Northamptonshire are in places where they are most needed, helping ensure disabled people and their carers can go about their lives with dignity.”

Once installed, the Changing Places toilets are registered and approved by Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK) and added onto the national website to help people locate them and plan their visits.

A total of eight facilities across North Northants will be funded from £497,000, from the Council’s Capital Programme, which includes a £330,000 contribution from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Other locations in North Northants with Changing Places facilities already in use are Corby Cube, East Carlton Park, Rushden Lakes, Wicksteed Park, Waendel Leisure Centre and Corby Swimming Pool.