Full road closure for bridge repair works in Kettering village
North Northamptonshire Council, working in partnership with Kier Transportation, will be carrying out essential bridge repair works in Pipe Lane, Warkton, tomorrow (Wednesday, November 5).
The road closure will be in place from 8am to 4pm weather permitting.
No vehicle access will be possible for residents and businesses during the closure with North Northamptonshire Highways advising drivers to follow the signed diversion route and allow extra time for your journey.
The on-site team will assist where possible.
With regards to public transport, bus services were due to be notified of the works and passengers are urged to check directly with your local bus provider for updates.
A spokesman for North Northants Highways said: “We appreciate your patience and co-operation while these essential works are carried out to maintain the safety of the local highway network.”
For further details on the roadworks, visit the one.network website.