Full list of Jubilee event road closures across north Northamptonshire

It’s not long now until the county marks The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with four days of celebrations.

There will be street parties, big picnics, parades, community events and more, with many local roads closed for the celebrations.

If you’re going to an event, please send your pictures to [email protected]

The bunting will be out this weekend.

Here’s a list of council-approved Jubilee road closures in north Northamptonshire this week which are listed on the council website:

Aldwincle – Main Street. From 11am to 5.30pm on June 3.

Barton Seagrave – Fitzwilliam Drive. From 2pm to 7pm on June 3.

Barton Seagrave – Lawrence Close. From noon to 10pm on June 4.

Braybrooke – Griffin Road. From noon to 6pm on June 5.

Brigstock – Hall Hill. From 9am to 4pm on June 4.

Broughton – Glebe Avenue. From 2pm to 6pm on June 4.

Clopton – Main Street. From 7am to 11pm on June 5.

Corby – Beatty Gardens. From 1pm to 10pm on June 4.

Corby – Leonardo Court. From 10am to 6.15pm on June 5.

Corby – Stephenson Way. From 10.30am to 11.15am on June 3.

Denford – Front Street and Child Street. From 10am to 10pm on June 5.

Desborough – Langdale. From 3pm to 7pm on June 4.

Duddington – Todds Hill and Church Lane. From 10am to 6pm on June 5.

Earls Barton – Knights Close. From 9am to 4pm on June 5.

Finedon – Kenmuir Road. From 2.30pm to 7.30pm on June 5.

Geddington – The Woodlands. From 11am to 11.59pm on June 4.

Glapthorn – Main Street. From 9am to 6pm on June 5.

Great Doddington – High Street, Chapel Lane and Doctors Lane. From 9am to 9pm on June 3.

Gretton – Kirby Road. From 8.30am to 6pm on June 5.

Higham Ferrers – Linden Avenue. From 2pm to 8pm on June 3.

Higham Ferrers – Dryden Way. From 3pm to 9pm on June 5.

Higham Ferrers – Hachenburg Place. From 10am to 7pm on June 4.

Higham Ferrers – Saffron Road, between Vine Hill Drive and The Hawthorns. From 9am to 7pm on June 5.

Irchester – Woodlands Road. From 10am to 6pm on June 5.

Irchester – Arkwright Road. From noon to 5pm on June 5.

Irthlingborough – Eastfields Terrace. June 6.

Islip – High Street. From 1pm to 4pm on June 5.

Kettering – Kirby Court. From noon to 9pm on June 3.

Kettering – Shelley Road. From 11am to 6pm on June 3.

Kettering – Greenfield Avenue. From 2pm to 8pm on June 5.

Kettering – Tailby Avenue. From 3pm to 10pm on June 3.

Kettering – Blake Court. From noon to 11.59pm on June 3.

Kettering – William Street. From 10am to 10pm on June 4.

Kettering – Market Place. From 9am to 5pm on June 4.

Kettering – Park View. From noon to 9pm on June 5.

Kettering – Pipers Hill Road. From noon to 6pm on June 5.

Kettering – Linden Avenue. From noon to 6pm on June 5.

Kettering – Lomond Drive. From noon to 4pm on June 5.

Kettering – Hertford Road. From noon to 6pm on June 5.

Kettering – Roundhill Road. From noon to 4pm on June 5.

Kettering – Mill Road, between 204-222. From noon to 11pm on June 5.

Kettering – Hinwick Close. From 10am to 6pm on June 5.

Kettering – Hillcrest Avenue. June 11.

Kings Cliffe – Bridge Street. From 12.30pm to 3pm on June 3.

Kings Cliffe – West Street, 92. From June 6 to June 10.

Lowick – Robb's Lane. From noon to 7pm on June 3.

Old – Harrington Road. From 3pm to 5pm on June 4.

Oundle – Market Place, New Street and West Street. From 7am to 9pm on June 4.

Oundle – Milton Road and Blackpot Lane. From 7am to 9pm on June 4.

Oundle – North Street, St Osyths Lane, South Road, Mill Road, Stoke Hill and Benefield Road. From 7am to 9pm on June 4.

Polebrook – Duke Street and Church Street. From 9am to 7pm on June 4.

Raunds – Grove Street, Thorpe Street and Brook Street. From 8.30pm to 10.30pm on June 2.

Raunds – Marshall’s Road. From 7am to 10pm on June 5.

Raunds – Laywood Close. From 1pm to 5pm on June 5.

Raunds – Ashfield Avenue. From 10am to 10pm on June 4.

Raunds – Rotton Row. From 10am to 6pm on June 3.

Ringstead – High Street. From noon to 6pm on June 5.

Rothwell – Harrington Road, Fox Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Bell Hill, Glendon Road, Columbus Crescent and back onto Glendon Road to Bell Hill. From noon to 1.30pm on June 5.

Rushden – Arundel Court. From 1pm to 11pm on June 4.

Rushden – Rockingham Court. From 2pm to 6pm on June 4.

Rushden – Sandringham Close. From 10am to 6pm on June 5.

Rushden – Prospect Avenue. June 5.

Rushden – Albion Place. From 10.30am to 5pm on June 11.

Rushden – High Street. From 8am to 4pm on June 11.

Rushden – Alnwick Close. From noon to 8pm on June 4.

Rushton – High Street. From 4pm on June 2 to 1am on June 3.

Slipton – Main Street. From noon to 7pm on June 4.

Thorpe Achurch – Lilford Road. From 11.30am to 5.30pm on June 5.

Titchmarsh – The Green. From 2pm to 6pm on June 5.

Titchmarsh – Polopit. From 10am to 11pm on June 5.

Wellingborough – James Road. From noon to 9pm on June 5.

Wellingborough – Colwell Road. From 1pm to 6pm on June 3.

Wellingborough – Second Avenue. From 1pm to 9pm on June 5.

Wellingborough – Vicarage Farm Road (cul-de-sac serving Nos. 95 - 111). From 3pm to 6.30pm on June 4.

Wellingborough – Malborough Avenue. From 11am to 4pm on June 5.

Wellingborough – Gilbey Close. From 11am to 11.59pm on June 4.

Wellingborough – The Drive. From 9am to 5pm on June 5.

Wellingborough – The Glade. From 11.50am to 5pm on June 5.

Wellingborough – Teal Lane. From 8am to 11.59pm on June 4.

Wellingborough – Sandpiper Lane. From 9am to 11pm on June 5.

Wellingborough – Highfield Road. From 9am to 9pm on June 5.

Wellingborough – Castle Street. From noon to 10pm on June 4.

Wilbarston – Church Street. June 5.

Wollaston – High Street. From 8pm to 10pm on June 2.

Wollaston – London Road. From 9am to 5.30pm on June 5.

Woodford – Church Street. From noon to 8pm on June 2.

Woodford – Church Street. From noon to 6pm on June 3.