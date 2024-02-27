Frustration as new double yellow lines near Kettering school give parents a parking headache

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frustrated parents say new double yellow lines painted near a Kettering school have left them with a major parking headache.

Hayfield Cross CofE Primary School opened on the Hanwood Park estate in 2015 and was built before much of the estate’s housing, meaning many families of pupils do not live within walking distance.

In recent years parents have parked on the road in Hanwood Park Avenue outside the school at drop-off and pick-up times. But during the February half-term estate developers put in double yellow lines on much of the road, banning parking or waiting.

Double yellow lines have been painted on the road near Hayfield Cross School

One parent, who did not want to be named, said: "This is just not going to work. How can a child, in 2024, access education where there is nowhere safe for their parents to park up and drop them off safely?

"There’s anger and frustration – I feel like no-one is listening.”

They added that some parents will have a choice between risking a fine for parking on double yellows or risking a fine because their child is late to school as they have had to park much further away and walk in – and some may even be tempted to move their child elsewhere.

When the Northants Telegraph visited during yesterday’s school drop-off period most motorists continued to park on the double yellow lines.

It’s understood enforcement won’t start until the Easter term.

Another mum, who also did not want to be named, said: “I’m very frustrated. You’re always rushing as parents anyway to try and get the kids to school and this just makes it more difficult.

"They want people to walk there but most pupils don’t live nearby or on the estate because it was just a field when the school was built.”

Parents say two zebra crossings have also been removed and that machinery was left in the few available parking spaces yesterday.

Hanwood Park project director Chris Langdon said the school grew quicker than the residential development, meaning that current cohorts of families have little option but to drive to the site, but that as the development has progressed there has been a ‘growing pressure’ on parking near the school.

He said: “This pressure has, in a few cases, led to damage to the estate and some instances of increased tension as well as raising a number of safety issues.

“Following an unrelated accident involving a pupil a safety review was prompted and a site meeting was held in late 2023 with representatives of the school, Hanwood Park, North Northamptonshire Council, a parking enforcement company and the local police.

“As a consequence of that meeting and following further reviews it was decided by Hanwood Park that yellow lines were necessary to be installed in areas considered to be unsafe for parking. As part of the package of works these were carried out, with advance notice, during the half-term week in February 2024.”

Mr Langdon said enforcement measures are under review and will be phased in only if necessary for the purposes of safety, adding that they are continuing to look for other solutions including a recent investment to the Home Run app which promotes sustainable transport alternatives.

He said: “In the longer term we are progressing discussions to design and construct an appropriate car park as part of retail proposals within the district centre and will look at opportunities to accelerate that delivery wherever viable and feasible.

"The challenge will be that, because of the ground conditions near to the school, extensive surfacing works, lighting and drainage will be needed to provide suitable and safe additional parking and would need to be carried out with all the relevant consents in place.”

Since September, Hayfield Cross CofE Primary School has been working with developers and authorities to upgrade a crossing and increase its visibility. Speed bumps have also been laid along Hanwood Park Avenue, aiming to further slow traffic and increase the safety of pedestrians crossing the road.

Hayfield Cross CofE Primary School headteacher Richard Albert said: “The priority for the school is obviously the safety of its children but it is also mindful of the fact that many in its community have no option other than driving to and from school and, as such, these families do require parking.

"To this end, the school remains in consultation with Hanwood Park over proposed parking restrictions. The school has been informed (and shared with its community) that to the best of its understanding the double yellow lines, although painted, will not yet be enforced.