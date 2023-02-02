News you can trust since 1897
Just some of Wellingborough's famous faces

From sporting success to rock and roll stardom: Here are Wellingborough's famous faces

There’s more than you may think!

By William Carter
15 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:39pm

Wellingborough may seem like a small, unassuming market town in the centre of the country, but it has been the place of residence, study or work for plenty of famous people.

A diverse range of celebrities that include a Champions League (formerly known as the European Cup) winner, two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, and a former Attorney General for England and Wales have ties to the town.

Take a look through our gallery of fame, it might include a few faces you never knew had local links!

1. Wellingborough's famous faces

David Frost (left) was an English broadcaster and journalist who is perhaps most famously known for his hard-hitting interview with President Richard Nixon (right) following the Watergate scandal. In his youth, he attended Wellingborough Grammar School while living in Raunds, and was also a keen amateur cricketer in the area.

Photo: submitted

2. Wellingborough's famous faces

DanTDM is one of the UK's most successful gaming YouTubers, amassing 26.3 million subscribers. He currently produces videos from his home studio in Wellingborough.

Photo: Jeff Spicer

3. Wellingborough's famous faces

Andrew Loog Oldham Attended Wellingborough School. He eventually became the manager of The Rolling Stones from 1963-67, during which the band recorded albums such as Out of Our Heads and Aftermath.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Wellingborough's famous faces

The frontman of Radiohead, Thom Yorke was born in Wellingborough in 1968. His band formed the late 1980s, and were the creator of some of the best alt-rock albums to date, including 1997s OK Computer and 2000s Kid A.

Photo: Northants Telegraph

