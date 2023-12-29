Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wellingborough company successfully led the first ever Capital to Country Multi-Day Ultra Marathon, a 123-mile long trek through the remote wilderness of Nepal.

Go Beyond Challenge, based on the Finedon Road industrial estate, organised the inaugural five-day race, which took place in late November and early December, starting in the sprawling capital city of Kathmandu, and consisting of severe climbs, impressive temples and holy sites, and remote villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Hollis, founder of Wellingborough-based Go Beyond Challenge, described it as ‘an intimate experience combined with the breathtaking beauty of Nepal.’

The 123-mile race was spread over five days

He said: “We were blessed with a great group for our inaugural event and were delighted with the level of care and support we were able to offer with our team.”

Go Beyond Challenge was founded in 2008, and puts on events throughout Northamptonshire, including the Amazing Northampton Run, the Rose of the Shires Ultra, and the Shires and Spires Ultra. The event in Nepal is one of its most ambitious ventures.

Dharmesh Mistry, who took part in the recent race, added: “It is like a dream, something to give you kudos and to tell your grandkids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A five-day, self-sufficient race with long climbs and huge distances. Who wouldn’t want to do that?

Plans are in place to run the event again in 2024

"The scenery is brilliant, the people are so friendly, and the course lived up to all the challenges we thought it would bring.”

The event posed problems with elevation as well as distance, with constant ups and downs testing even the most seasoned athletes.

Tarne Westcott, who won the race, said the relaxed nature of Capital to Country was something that proved attractive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think the opportunity to do something completely different with no pressure, and I don’t mean that in a negative way, meant we could enjoy the adventure, enjoy the experience, soak up the scenery and the views, and enjoy every day.”

Another competitor, Emily Moore, said: “It is the trip of a lifetime.

“I feel privileged to have been there, to have seen the people, to have seen the country, and to have met friends for life.”

There are plans to repeat the feat in 2024 as Go Beyond Challenge hopes to hold the event from November 25 to December 1, 2024.