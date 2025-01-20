From Kettering to Brussels as Bishop Stopford School student set to represent UK in Europe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An aspiring Kettering school student and green activist has been picked to represent the UK at a European Union event in Brussels.

Esther Hobbs, a Year 11 student at Bishop Stopford School will head to Belgium in March for the Your Europe, Your Say (YEYS) event.

Hundreds of applications for YEYS 2025 were submitted from secondary schools across the EU, candidate countries and the UK.

She was chosen by the European Economic and Social Committee to represent the UK at the international event after a ‘rigorous’ selection process.

Kettering Bishop Stopford School: Teacher Roberta Graziano and Esther Hobbs /Bishop Stopford

Esther said: "I am delighted to have been accepted to represent the UK. The application process was really tough, so I’m now so happy that I’ve been selected.

“I’m excited to be at the heart of European politics and to have my voice heard about topics close to my heart.”

Already the national Under-18s Officer for the Green Party, Esther has a keen interest in politics.

She had to nominate a teacher to accompany her – choosing languages teacher Roberta Graziano.

Esther said “Miss Graziano is passionate about politics and we’ve had so many discussions. She was just the right person to choose to come to Brussels with me.”

Miss Graziano said: “I’m so proud of Esther because I know how important politics is to her and I know what an amazing opportunity this will be to share her brilliant ideas and get even more experience in the political realm. I’m honoured that she chose me to accompany her.”

The annual event will bring together nearly 100 young participants and 37 teachers from across Europe.

Attendees will focus on the role of young people to collectively shape a ‘resilient’ future, aiming to equip them to engage in ‘civic action’ and democracy in their communities.

Bishop Stopford School headteacher Jill Silverthorne welcomed the selection.

She added: “We are so thrilled that our school has been chosen for this incredible opportunity. It really is a badge of honour and a fitting tribute to the engagement of our students. Esther is a remarkable young woman, and I know that the UK will be well represented at this event.”

For more information on Your Europe, Your Say! 2025 click here .