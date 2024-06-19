Friends delighted as they bring Turkish food back to Burton Latimer with new restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two friends have brought Turkish cuisine back to Burton Latimer after opening a new restaurant.

Bodrum BBQ welcomed its first customers on Friday (June 14) in High Street, taking the place of previous Turkish restaurant Damla which closed suddenly at the end of last year.

The new venue is owned by Bilal Gilgil and Eren Kaygusuz who have previously worked in restaurants and are now opening their first business together – and it’s proved a hit so far with those who have visited.

Bilal, who is front of house, said: "We spoke to customers and they said they have got Indian and Italian food here but they needed a Turkish restaurant.

Eren (left) and Bilal (right) have opened Bodrum BBQ

"I think they are happy we are open and we want to prove how good we are.”

Bodrum BBQ is open seven days a week, offering dine-in and collection options, and serves up a feast of Turkish dishes.

Their menu options include mixed meze, falafels, seafood, salads, shish, beyti and adana kebabs grilled over open flames, platters and sweet treats such as baklava.

It’s opened after six months of work by Bilal and Eren, with the restaurant also refurbished, and employs six people.

Bilal, who is originally from Gaziantep in Turkey and now lives in Irthlingborough, said: "We have always thought about doing something together. People love our food.”