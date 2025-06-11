Friendly scuffles, rum and milk, and ancient traditions at Rowell Fair Proclamation Day 2025 - God Save the King and the Lord of the Manor!

People looking for a quintessentially English experience will have their chance to be part of an age-old tradition as Rowell Fair Proclamation Day returns for 2025 on Monday, June 16.

In front of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Rothwell bang on 6am, come rain or shine, visitors will be treated to see chaps in bowler hats, strong men with pointy sticks protecting a man on horseback, as well as lots of singing of the National Anthem – ready for a procession and associated scuffling, rum and milk downed to soften the blows.

So what is the Proclamation ‘Proc’ and why does it take place?

Here’s our guide to the Proc:

The Proc takes place the first Monday after Trinity Sunday – a week after Whitsun or Pentecost. As it’s associated with Easter it changes date from year to year.

To let the people of Rothwell (known locally as Rowell) their rights, the Lord of the Manor’s Bailiff (originally a rent collector) reads out a Charter granted by King John in 1204 to the people of the town to allow them to hold a market and a fair.

Celebrations hark back to the past when a bailiff collected rents, accompanied by bodyguards called halberdiers carrying large spear-like poles – halberds – to protect him as went about his business.

As the Bailiff, halberdiers, brass band and VIPs – including the Lord of the Manor in a carriage parade through the streets – hundreds of locals throng the streets to hear multiple readings of the charter and sing God Save the King played by The Rowell Fair Society Band.

Tots of rum and milk are used to toast the monarch after the charter is read outside hostelries in the town and at sites of former pubs – the procession taking about an hour in total.

After the drinks are consumed, and the VIPs are safely trundled out of the way, at the sound of a whistle the brave and the fool-hardy attempt to disarm the halberdiers of their short halberds topped with a metal ball leading to sometimes bloody scuffles.

Anyone wanting to take part in the scuffles needs to sign a disclaimer and be 16-years-old or above – injuries can and do occur.

Pubs in the town open early providing drinks and and foods for the annual celebration that carry on throughout the day.

It’s thirsty work for man and beast so the horses are given a nice refreshing drink of beer as a treat.

The proclamation ceremony is a long-standing tradition, with some elements dating back to the reign of King James I in 1614.

And for the people at the back of the crowd, here’s what Bailiff Frank York will read out:

Whereas, heretofore, his late Majesty King James the First and his progenitors, Lords of the Manor of Rowell had, and used to have one fair in the year, to be holden within the said Manor, which said Fair is now by good and lawful means come to Louise Cecilia Middleton Holborow.

She, the said Louise Cecilia Middleton Holborow, doth by these presents notify and declare, that the said Fair shall begin this Monday after the Feast of the Holy Trinity, and so to continue for the space of five days next, after the holding and keeping of it, and no longer, during which time it shall be lawful for all His Majesty's subjects to come and go, to buy and sell all manner of cattle, merchandise, and other stuff being saleable ware and allowed to be bought and sold by the laws of this Kingdom.

No toll for cattle; stakes for horses, sheep pens, shows and stalls are charged for as heretofore. And she further chargeth and commandeth all manner of persons within the liberties of the said Fair to keep the King's peace in all things, upon such Penalties as the Laws and Statutes of the Kingdom are now provided.

God Save the King and the Lord of the Manor! Hurrah!