Friday Fun raises over £1000,000 for local hospice

This remarkable achievement translates to an astounding 1,324 days of patient care at the hospice, a testament to the community's loyal support for this vital cause.

Since 2015, supporters of Cransley Hospice Trust have eagerly participated in the weekly lottery draw, demonstrating their commitment to end of life care for our community. Held every Friday, the draw offers participants the chance to win one of 217 prizes ranging from £1,000 to £10, or the weekly jackpot, which progressively increases by £500 until claimed or reaches a maximum of £25,000.

Tickets for the weekly draw cost just £1.00 per play and since it started CHT has had 4,814 lucky winners, together winning a total prize pot of £120,850! One lucky Cransley winner scooping a jackpot of £5,500!

Louise Gurney, Community and Events Development Manager for Cransley Hospice Trust said “Playing Your Hospice Lottery is a great way for people to support the hospice whilst adding a little excitement to a Friday! The Friday excitement is about to go up a level as the weekly draw is about to get even better with a bigger prize pot each week, offering players the chance to win even more prizes. We’re also delighted that we will soon be able to offer our shop customers the chance to purchase lottery tickets from our shops.”

The Cransley Hospice Trust lottery supporters raise around £150,000 each year. This makes a significant difference to the patients at the hospice and to those who wish to stay at home with their families.