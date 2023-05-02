News you can trust since 1897
Free Wicksteed Park event to mark King's coronation weekend in Kettering

The fun starts at midday on May 7

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:45 BST

Wicksteed Park is marking the King’s coronation with a four-hour programme of special events and activities on Sunday, May 7.

The popular Kettering attraction has promised a jam-packed live entertainment schedule with performers including vintage chanteuses all-girl group The Swingettes.

Starting at midday, guests will be joined at the event on the fountain lawn outside the pavilion by ‘Lady T Pot’.

Wicksteed Park will mark the coronationWicksteed Park will mark the coronation
A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “Come and enjoy the party and celebrate the new King. To mark the coronation in style why not treat yourself to afternoon tea, available to purchase from the Pavilion Bar from 12.30pm to 4.30pm including sandwiches, cakes and scones plus tea or coffee.”

Alongside the live shows there will be more than 30 different rides to enjoy set in the 150 acres of Northamptonshire parkland.

Normal parking fees apply.

For more information and to book online go to wicksteedpark.org or call 01536 512475.

