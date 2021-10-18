Free Wellingborough arts party and musical sphere spectacular ready for park

Music of the Spheres

A Wellingborough park will be transformed into a pop-up arts festival with a headline act - giant see-through musical inflatables - performing twice for guests.

Arts consortium Made With Many will host the free day-long activity day at Queensway Park with visitors able to get crafty and creative, listen to storytellers, and take part in workshops.

Highlight of the 'Autumn half-term Shindig' will be headliner Music of the Spheres - giant transparent inflatable balls - that will contain a musician playing as he moves around the field, another tethered with an acrobat performing on the inside.

Sarah Brown said: "We are so excited to welcome local people on Wellingborough to this fantastic free event. There’s lots of creative stuff for people to try - from craft to storytelling to Samba - and some great acrobatic and musical performances from the Eye Music Trust. Come along and have fun in the park."

The Eye Music Trust will provide the eye-opening spectacle of two 12ft (3.6m) diameter walk-about spheres and a vast 36ft (10.9m) tethered sphere complete with live contemporary music and dance performances. Music of the Spheres from Eye Music Trust performances take place at 1pm and 4pm.

A craft tent will provide materials to make a carnival headdress, a messy play area for 'make and take' activities , and visitors can join in an instant samba band featuring novices during which they will be given an hour's tuition for a nought-to-sixty-minutes samba routine.

The free event takes place in Queensway Park, next to Glamis Hall, off Goldsmith Rd on Saturday, October 23, from 11am to 4.30pm.

The Autumn Shindig takes place in Wellingborough

Those booking in advance via Eventbrite at bit.ly/BookShindig receive a free drink but guests can turn up on the day and register on arrival.