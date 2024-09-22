Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers, artists, musicians and performers on the bill for a new festival for Wellingborough are preparing for a day of free fun.

Well Creative makes its debut this autumn on Saturday, October 5, from 10am until 4pm across town centre venues with free family-friendly performances and activities.

Artists will be bringing music, sculpture and craft to spaces across the town centre, including the library, market square and Swansgate shopping centre.

Produced by arts organisation Made With Many and designed by Canvas – Made With Many’s youth forum – the festival has been funded by Arts Council England, via National Lottery players.

Well Creative festival takes place on October 5 in Wellingborough town centre/Made with Many

Becky Carrier, Canvas co-ordinator, said: "Canvas are really passionate about everyone being able to express themselves creatively so they would love to see loads of people come down on the day to try something new. They've put together a programme they hope has something for everyone, where you can not only watch some brilliant acts but also get involved yourself regardless of your level of artistic experience."

Canvas member George Parkinson, 14, has been working been on the programme including an interactive sensory library.

The sensory library will feature artists Gentle Trespass, who will help visitors listen, touch, explore, watch and engage with stories in Wellingborough Library, as well as creating something to take home.

George said: “I’m really excited to do this. I want really wanted to make Well Creative accessible for people with disabilities.”

Well Creative festival takes place on October 5, from 10am to 4pm/National World

Weavers Academy student Eryn Porter will be helping behind the scenes and front of house on the people’s stage where local performers will be entertaining the crowds.

She says volunteering at the upcoming festival has been really useful for her as she takes on her A-levels.

The 17-year-old said: “It’s helping me a lot with my confidence and it shows how important art is.”

Eryn will join Quinton Green aka Mr Milisé as he hosts the people’s stage near Castello Lounge. Acts include The Last Corner Piece band, Velvet Engine, Aaja Nachle Bollywood Dance, singer Lucie Downer and the 11th Bard of Northampton Kezzabelle Ambler. Kezzabelle will host Weaving Words creative writing sessions in intervals throughout the day.

A giant Slinky will be coming to Wellingborough - file picture © Lensi Photography

In the Swansgate shopping centre, a life-size Slinky will interact with shoppers and outside the former Wilko store visitors will be able to make a glowing Magic Nature Wand with artist Lisa Tilley or decorate a mini wishing well bucket to take home.

In the shop unit opposite New Look people can play in the multi-sensory music installation Symphony of the Senses, to create colour and sounds using their own body.

Outside in Market Street the Boondog Balladeers will serenade shoppers with songs of Northamptonshire folklore, histories, mysteries and melodies. In the Market Square Artizani, will bring a surreal installation of ten ‘hives’ to explore, guided by ‘ethereal’ beekeepers. It will also be the venue for a number of retro gaming activities including life-sized interactive zone of playable classic arcade games. Visitors to Pebble Lane people can see The Evolution of the Globbytrons – an interactive installation by young artists inspired by sci-fi and traditional folklore working alongside artist Emma Denby. Art On The Street will see local artists Catrina Hill, Deana Winn, Jane Bell, Jean Edwards, Olivia Wilson and Samantha Brockway, creating new artworks live on the day inspired by Wellingborough town centre. Shoppers inspired by the festival can pick up free art materials from a ‘creative’ table outside Clintons – but it’s first come, first served For more information on Well Creative visit the Made With Many website at www.madewithmany.org.