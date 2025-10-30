Free water safety sessions at Wellingborough pool to honour 'inspiring legacy' of teen who drowned in River Nene

The free sessions will take place on November 1 and 8

Waendel Leisure Centre in Wellingborough is offering two free water safety sessions in November to help give people the knowledge and know-how to stay safe while swimming.

On Saturday, November 1 and November 8, sessions will be offered between 3pm and 7pm at the Thomas Street swimming pool.

Seventeen-year-old Ronalds Abele died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the River Nene at the Embankment in Wellingborough.

The two special community sessions focused on water safety are being delivered in partnership with the Wellingborough Skills for Sustainability Programme and Scott Bader Company Limited.

A spokesman for Waendel Leisure Centre said: “Let’s come together as a community to learn, share, and celebrate Ronalds’ lasting impact.

"Learn how to stay safe in and around water, honour Ronalds’ inspiring legacy.”

Since his passing, Ronalds’ parents have urged people to take part in water safety courses to prevent the same happening to someone else.

Speaking in October 2024 about the water safety sessions, swimming instructor Rachel Parish said: “We were very careful not to push anyone too far and tried to encourage participants within their limits, bearing in mind the emotional sensitivity of this situation.

“We feel that it is our responsibility, as a leisure centre providing swimming lessons to children and adults alike, to reach as many people as possible and share the water safety message, not only during these courses, but as a standard part of our swimming lesson programme.”

Those looking to book a slot on either day are asked to call 01933 221622, or email [email protected] for more information.