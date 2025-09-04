Free t-shirt for those taking part in the Big Sport Relief Swim challenge at north Northamptonshire pools this month

Pools in north Northamptonshire will be taking part in Sport Relief’s Big Swim challenge throughout September, asking swimmers to take on five, 10, or 15-kilometre swims in aid of the national charity, with a free t-shirt to those who complete it.

Residents in north Northamptonshire can take on the challenge at several pools in the area, all to help contribute to the national charity’s efforts.

Cllr Brian Benneyworth, Executive Member for Health and Leisure at North Northamptonshire Council said: “Our facilities reflect a strong commitment to making swimming a welcoming experience for everyone in the community.

"Whether you’re an adult looking to improve, a mum-to-be, or have a family member who might enjoy a dementia-friendly session, there’s a wide range of general swim, learning, and specialist opportunities available. I’d encourage residents to make use of our pools to boost their physical and mental health in a way that suits their needs and abilities.”

The challenge tasks people with completing 5k, 10k, or 15k in the pool.

The challenge by Sport Relief is aimed at ‘boosting health, wellbeing and community spirit’, while raising money to help people get the support they need to take care of their mental health and wellbeing.

Those who are keen to take part in the Sport Relief Big Swim Challenge can visit the Sport Relief website, and pick one of the three distances to complete throughout September.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Swimming is one of the most accessible and enjoyable ways to stay active - and our pools are a vital resource for all ages and abilities.

"This September, we’re proud to support the sport relief challenge and highlight the wellbeing associated with pools and the many ways residents can get involved, stay healthy, and feel good.”

Council-owned pools in north Northamptonshire include Corby East Midlands International Pool, Kettering Swimming Pool, Splash Leisure Pool in Rushden, The Nene Centre Swimming Pool in Thrapston, and Waendel Leisure Centre in Wellingborough.

A North Northants Council spokesman added: “Whether you're diving into the Big Swim or just dipping your toes back in, now’s the perfect time to explore your local pool, feel good, and swim your way to better health.”