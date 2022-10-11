Young people will be able to take advantage of free swimming sessions at pools across North Northants this October half-term.

Free daily sessions will be available from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28 at the five North Northants pools:

- Corby: 11am - 12.30pm - Corby East Midlands International Pool, Parkland Gateway, George St, Corby NN17 1QG

Corby swimming pool

- Rushden: 11am - 12.30pm Splash Leisure Pool, Station Road, Rushden, NN10 9SJ

- Thrapston: 11am - 12.30pm Nene Leisure Centre, Cedar Drive, Thrapston, NN14 4JY

- Wellingborough: 1.35pm – 2.55pm - Waendel Leisure Centre, Thomas Street, Wellingborough, NN8 1DZ

- Kettering: 11am -12.30pm - Kettering Pool, London Rd, Kettering NN15 7QA

The sessions are available to anyone under the age of 18, however under-eights will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of NNC and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “This will be a fantastic project for North Northants and it will support lots of children and young people to access swimming without barriers to taking part.

“This programme will ensure that all young people in North Northants will be able to access swimming without making a detrimental impact on their finances.”

Cllr Helen Harrison, the council’s executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “There are so many physical and mental health benefits for children who swim.

"Swimming works the whole body so helps with co-ordination, balance and posture, as well as improving strength and stamina.

"The boost in blood flow from swimming helps improve memory and focus, and also has the benefit of helping children sleep better.

“Swimming’s many mental health benefits include improving mood, lowering depression, and boosting self-esteem.

"It’s a great form of exercise and I am delighted that so many of our young people will be able to enjoy free sessions this half-term.”

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers added: “Swimming is a fun activity for all and making the sessions free is a superb way of making them accessible.

"Improving the lives of young people is a priority for us and swimming is a tremendous way of boosting their well-being.”