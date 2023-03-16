Free swimming for under-18s at Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and Thrapston pools during Easter holiday
It’s time to take the plunge!
Young people can enjoy free swimming sessions across the North Northamptonshire Council area again this Easter holiday.
The offer will be applicable in the two weeks of the Easter holiday between Monday, April 3 and Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14 at the five North Northants pools:
Corby - Corby East Midlands International Pool, Parkland Gateway, George Street, Corby
Rushden – Splash Leisure Pool, Station Road, Rushden
Thrapston - Nene Leisure Centre, Cedar Drive, Thrapston
Wellingborough - Waendel Leisure Centre, Thomas Street, Wellingborough
Kettering - Kettering Pool, London Road, Kettering
The sessions are available to anyone under the age of 18, however under-eights will need to be accompanied by a paying adult.
Swimming has many health benefits as a non-weight-bearing exercise that improves both physical and mental health, while keeping the sessions free makes the activity available to all.
Sessions also promote learning about water safety.