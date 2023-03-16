News you can trust since 1897
Free swimming for under-18s at Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and Thrapston pools during Easter holiday

It’s time to take the plunge!

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read

Young people can enjoy free swimming sessions across the North Northamptonshire Council area again this Easter holiday.

The offer will be applicable in the two weeks of the Easter holiday between Monday, April 3 and Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14 at the five North Northants pools:

Corby - Corby East Midlands International Pool, Parkland Gateway, George Street, Corby

Corby swimming pool
Corby swimming pool
Corby swimming pool
Rushden – Splash Leisure Pool, Station Road, Rushden

Thrapston - Nene Leisure Centre, Cedar Drive, Thrapston

Wellingborough - Waendel Leisure Centre, Thomas Street, Wellingborough

Kettering - Kettering Pool, London Road, Kettering

The sessions are available to anyone under the age of 18, however under-eights will need to be accompanied by a paying adult.

Swimming has many health benefits as a non-weight-bearing exercise that improves both physical and mental health, while keeping the sessions free makes the activity available to all.

Sessions also promote learning about water safety.

