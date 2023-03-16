Free swimming for under-18s at Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and Thrapston pools during Easter holiday

Young people can enjoy free swimming sessions across the North Northamptonshire Council area again this Easter holiday.

The offer will be applicable in the two weeks of the Easter holiday between Monday, April 3 and Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14 at the five North Northants pools:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby - Corby East Midlands International Pool, Parkland Gateway, George Street, Corby

Corby swimming pool

Rushden – Splash Leisure Pool, Station Road, Rushden

Thrapston - Nene Leisure Centre, Cedar Drive, Thrapston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough - Waendel Leisure Centre, Thomas Street, Wellingborough

Kettering - Kettering Pool, London Road, Kettering

The sessions are available to anyone under the age of 18, however under-eights will need to be accompanied by a paying adult.

Swimming has many health benefits as a non-weight-bearing exercise that improves both physical and mental health, while keeping the sessions free makes the activity available to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad