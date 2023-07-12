Free summer holiday swimming sessions in Corby, Kettering, Rushden Thrapston and Wellingborough
Young people are invited to make a splash and enjoy free swimming sessions across the North Northamptonshire Council area again on selected summer weekdays.
The swimming sessions will take place at the five North Northants pools in Corby, Kettering, Rushden Thrapston and Wellingborough and can be booked one week in advance.
Sessions are available to anyone under the age of 18, however under eights will need to be accompanied by a paying adult.
Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “I’m delighted that we’re once again able to offer this fantastic opportunity to young people in our area as it supports lots of children and young people to access swimming without barriers to taking part.”
The offer will be applicable during four weeks of the summer holiday between:
Monday, July 31 and Friday, August 4
Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11
Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18
Monday, August 21 to Friday, August 25
Cllr Helen Harrison, the council’s executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “There are so many physical and mental health benefits for children who swim.
"It’s a great form of exercise and I am delighted that so many of our young people will be able to enjoy free sessions this half-term.”
The swimming sessions will take place at the five North Northants pools and can be booked one week in advance:
Corby – Corby East Midlands International Pool, Parkland Gateway, George St, Corby NN17 1QG
Kettering – Kettering Pool, London Road, Kettering NN15 7QA
Rushden – Splash Leisure Pool, Station Road, Rushden, NN10 9SJ
Thrapston – Nene Leisure Centre, Cedar Drive, Thrapston, NN14 4JY
Wellingborough – Waendel Leisure Centre, Thomas Street, Wellingborough, NN8 1DZ
Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, added: “Swimming is a fun activity for all and making the sessions free is a superb way of making them accessible.
"Improving the lives of young people is a priority for us and swimming is a tremendous way of boosting their well-being.”