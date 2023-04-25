Discover Northamptonshire is working with the National Lottery Heritage Fund to highlight the availability of grants ranging from £3,000 to £10,000 for nature projects in the Corby area.

Two free sessions will be held at the Corby Cube tomorrow (April 26) from 1pm to 2pm and again at 6pm to 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are open for non-for-profits within the Corby area to promote the grants they have available for nature projects.

Corby for nature with the National Lottery Heritage Fund

At the sessions you can learn more about how to apply and see a range of projects the National Lottery Heritage Fund has funded in the past in order to inspire you.

The event will take place within the Chamber at the Corby Cube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad