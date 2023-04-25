Free sessions in Corby tomorrow for not-for-profit organisations on how to apply for National Lottery Heritage Fund grants
Discover Northamptonshire will be running two free sessions at Corby Cube tomorrow (April 26) where organisations can learn more about how to apply
Discover Northamptonshire is working with the National Lottery Heritage Fund to highlight the availability of grants ranging from £3,000 to £10,000 for nature projects in the Corby area.
Two free sessions will be held at the Corby Cube tomorrow (April 26) from 1pm to 2pm and again at 6pm to 7pm.
The sessions are open for non-for-profits within the Corby area to promote the grants they have available for nature projects.
At the sessions you can learn more about how to apply and see a range of projects the National Lottery Heritage Fund has funded in the past in order to inspire you.
The event will take place within the Chamber at the Corby Cube.
Pre-book your free place for your desired session here. If you have any questions, contact Discover Northamptonshire at their email [email protected]