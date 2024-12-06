Free Rushden High Street Christmas hamper hunt hopes to help spread festive spirit across town centre
Participants are invited to search along Rushden’s High Street to find signs of Christmas hampers displayed in shop windows or hidden inside participating stores. After collecting the letters displayed on the signs during your hunt and completing the word sheet, it can be submitted at Rushden Hall to be in with a chance of the top prize.
A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Rushden Town Council is pleased to launch this exciting treasure hunt, held in collaboration with our Rushden retailers, to bring festive cheer and support local businesses.
“Luxury hampers filled with items purchased from High Street shops await two lucky winners —don’t miss out!”
Two winners will each win a luxury Christmas hamper filled with festive treats, with the victors to be announced on Monday, December 16.
Entry forms can be downloaded here, with paper copies available at the reception desk at Rushden Hall, Rushden Library, or participating shops.