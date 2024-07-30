Free playday at Kettering's Wicksteed Park with fun for all the family at leisure venue
Playday – the national day for play – takes place on the first Wednesday in August (which is August 7 this year).
It is a celebration of children’s right to play and a campaign that highlights the importance of play in children’s lives.
Wicksteed Park activities coordinator Ruth Rignall said: “Playing is vital for children’s health, happiness and creativity. We don’t want anyone to miss out on the chance to make unforgettable memories with their loved ones and are inviting them to come and join us for Playday 2024.
“The best part is that it's a free day filled with fun activities that the whole family can get involved with.”
The Wicksteed Park event runs from midday to 4pm and will offer a host of fun activities for the whole family, including exciting lawn games, crafts, energising fitness circuits for kids, music, entertainment, face painting, Bhangra dancing workshops and more.
There will also be an exclusive performance from TikTok singing sensation Evan Fallon, 13, from Brixworth.
Northamptonshire County Cricket Club and their mascot Steeler will provide the cricketing fun. Also in attendance will be Be Military Fit, who are running children’s fitness circuits, Girlguiding UK, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, local legend DJ Big Bopper and you can also learn more about the work of the police neighbourhood team or enjoy fun activities with Boards of Kettering.
Playday is coordinated by Play England, Play Wales, Play Scotland and PlayBoard Northern Ireland.
Face painting and car parking are subject to an additional charge and Playday activities exclude Wicksteed Park’s rides and attractions.
