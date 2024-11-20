Free parking for Christmas shoppers in North Northamptonshire Council-owned car parks in Kettering and Corby town centres

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is hoping to spread some Christmas cheer by once again providing free parking in council-owned pay and display car parks this festive season.

As part of the Christmas festivities, and to support local businesses, NNC will be offering free parking in Kettering and Corby town centres on the following Saturdays – December 7, December 14 and December 21.

Saturday, December 7 is also Small Business Saturday, a campaign which encourages shoppers to shop local.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “It has been a difficult couple of years for businesses and we’re always looking for ways to give them a helping hand, which is why we are delighted to be able to offer free parking in Kettering and Corby on Saturdays in the run up to Christmas.”

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “Town centres across North Northants are packed full of independent stores all with wonderful gift ideas for the whole family.

"I would encourage everyone to take advantage of the free parking in council-owned carparks on the three Saturdays before Christmas and visit your local high street.”

The council’s Hi Street campaign will once again be bringing festive cheer to town centres this Christmas, where the campaign will be celebrating and supporting local businesses.

Whether it’s finding the perfect present, enjoying a festive day out or supporting your favourite independent shop, your support makes a big difference.

There is plenty to look forward to including a festive gift hunt where shoppers can win vouchers to spend with a variety of small businesses, an advertising campaign including a heartwarming new video, a window display competition for Thrapston’s Christmas Festival, support and promotion for this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign, and a Christmas special blog with BIPC Northamptonshire.

Parking arrangements remain in place in all other car parks across North Northants.

For more details about changes to council services over Christmas, visit the dedicated Christmas pages on the council’s website.

It includes details about key services over Christmas including bins and household waste recycling centres, customer services and leisure facilities.