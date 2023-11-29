Free parking for Christmas shoppers in council-owned car parks in Corby and Kettering
North Northants Council (NNC) will once again provide free parking in council-owned car parks this festive season.
As part of the Christmas festivities and to support local businesses, NNC will be offering free parking in Kettering and Corby town centres on the following Saturdays – December 2, December 9, December 16 and December 23.
December 2 is also Small Business Saturday, a campaign which encourages shoppers to shop local.
Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer free parking in Kettering and Corby on Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas.
"It has been a difficult couple of years for businesses and we hope that by offering free parking, footfall will be boosted along our high streets.”
Parking is free all year in NNC council-owned car parks in the former Wellingborough and East Northants areas.
For details about changes to council services over Christmas visit https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/christmas