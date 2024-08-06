Free launch event for ‘skin analyser’ and various skin care products to be held in Corby tomorrow
The event is free to attend and is being held from 4pm to 9pm in The Heart Suite.
It’s being run by Stevie Devine, who run’s Stevie’s Laser and Wellness Clinic within the Holiday Inn in Corby.
The main new product being showcased is a ‘skin analyser’ from DIBI Milano, that according to Stevie is able to scan your face and tell you which products would be most beneficial to you.
Stevie said: “A lot of people have concerns with their skin and spend a fortune on it, so I wanted to bring something to the clinic that nobody else has.
“It’s the first one in Northamptonshire and what we can do is scan the skin from all different levels to provide clients with a tailor made treatment plan. So they’re not just buying products, or having facials, or things that don't suit their skin.
“We can treat things like age spots, wrinkles, sensitive skin, it does everything.”
How it works
The skin analysis process takes just 30 seconds, during which a series of images are captured under various lighting conditions. These images are then analysed and compared to a database containing five million real skin samples.
Following this, a report is generated that includes a ‘skin score’ and ‘skin age’, along with scores for common skin concerns such as sensitivity, wrinkles, dehydration, acne, blocked pores and pigmentation.
It also offers a list of recommended treatments and skincare products, which can be emailed to you along with the report.
Your skin specialist will assist you in creating a personalised treatment plan tailored to the analysis results, your desired outcomes, lifestyle and budget.
Stevie said: “I’ve done it on myself and as soon as I did it I knew I had to have it because I just think it’s going to be really big in Corby.”
During the event they’ll have welcome drinks, free samples, exclusive discounts and a buffet from Greidys Catering which is all free for people who attend.
