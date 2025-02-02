Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of a successful free arts festival have invited creative talents from the Kettering area to be part of the event.

Kettering Arts Centre at St Andrew’s Church is hosting its third 'Have a go' day on the March 1, in collaboration with Kettering Cultural Consortium.

With two previous events held in 2022 and 2023, the team are looking to build on their success.

As well as the 'Have a go' days connecting local artists, members of the public can take part in workshops and mini classes allowing residents to discover a new passion or skill – all for free.

'Have a go' arts festival, Kettering Arts Centre at St Andrew's Church/ Kettering Arts Centre

A spokesman for Kettering Arts Centre said: “Both years, we were delighted to have over 300 people attend and 40 artists and practitioners.

“The workshops included music lessons from ISM, choir lessons from Gareth Fuller at Deep Roots Tall Trees, DJ workshops and theatre skills with BHVA, creative writing from Kezzabelle, as well as country dancing, print making, creative writing, drawing workshops and so many more.”

“This year we have a new partnership and funding support from the Kettering Cultural Consortium – a group of Kettering artists, art venues and culture enablers – who have the aim to build closer relationships with those already in the consortium and spread the word of this group to those in the area who may not be aware, but might want to join.”

Different activities will be hosted in the main church and in the adjacent rooms.

‘Family friendly’, the free feel-good festival aims to champion local talent and encourage the community to try something new.

Organisers would like hear from Kettering-area artists who could offer a workshop. Some small expenses can be covered, such as materials used on the day.

The spokesman added: “Do get in touch as soon as possible and we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected].”

People interested in taking part in a workshop can attend on the day Kettering Arts Centre, from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, March 1, or visit the website to sign up to a workshop.

Go to https://ketteringartscentre.com/ for further details of upcoming events and more information.