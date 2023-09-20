Free gift for Rushden Lakes visitors if they ditch the car on World Car Free Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors are being encouraged to find alternative ways to get to Rushden Lakes for World Car Free Day.

World Car Free Day is a worldwide initiative to encourage motorists to take a break from driving and explore alternatives such a cycling, walking and public transport.

This year’s event is taking place on Friday (September 22).

Visitors are being encouraged to ditch the car if travelling to Rushden Lakes on Friday, September 22

To mark the occasion, Rushden Lakes will be giving one free gift to visitors who travel car-free on this day between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Free gifts include the following:

- Rushden Lakes reusable tote bag

- Rushden Lakes water bottle

- A token to receive a free drink at Jamaica Blue

- A limited number of £5 Costa vouchers

How to claim your free gift:

Travel car-free on September 22 – you could walk, cycle, use a scooter or bus to get to Rushden Lakes.

Head into Customer Services and show proof of your journey.

Your free gift will be given to you by one of the Rushden Lakes team.

The promotion is only valid for September 22, 2023.

Gifts can only be claimed between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Friday.

It is one free gift per person and gifts will be randomly allocated.

If travelling in a group or pair all visitors must show proof to claim a gift.

Gifts are while stocks last.

A form of evidence of travelling car-free must be shown, for example step counter on your phone or fitness watch, bus ticket, STRAVA activity record, bring your bike or scooter to customer services before securing at a cycle rack, VOI receipt/hire confirmation.