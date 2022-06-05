Free football sessions for Kettering children

Residents in Kettering have been urged to join in free weekly football sessions being offered to youngsters to boost their physical activity.

Northamptonshire Sport and Kettering Town FC Community Trust have teamed up to fund and deliver the Street Football session at the Kettering Grange Pocket Park in Charlotte Place.

The free weekly sessions aim to ‘harness the power of sport’ to create ‘positive change’ in the lives of disadvantaged young people.

Sessions take place in Grange Pocket Park off Charlotte Road

Phil Wade from Kettering Town FC Community Trust said: “Being able to spearhead a programme of this scale is a great opportunity for the club to give back to the town.

“The last few years haven’t been easy for anyone and it’s important that as we come out of the Covid restrictions, the club helps to support the local Kettering community and these free sessions are just a part of that.

“Reaching out to the wider Kettering community is something we’ve been wanting to do for a while now so we’re grateful to Northamptonshire Sport and North Northamptonshire Council for offering us the funding and land required to get this off the ground.”

Taking place on Thursday nights the sessions are delivered by qualified Kettering Town community coaches. The sessions will be available completely free of charge to residents.

Sam Johnston, place lead (Corby/ Kettering) for Northamptonshire Sport, said: “Northamptonshire Sport are delighted to be working alongside local partners to fund these opportunities and look to strategically influence the local offer.

“Using Sport England Tackling Inequalities funding we can support communities disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and give them the opportunity for funded activities delivered within their local area. This allows us to work alongside the residents to grow and develop physically activity on their doorstep.

“With local young children living 3.6 to 5 years fewer than their more affluent peers, these same children will spend an additional 16.5 years in poor health. Going forward, Northamptonshire Sport want to play a vital role in tackling the inequalities faced by so many and these small steps help move us all forward.”