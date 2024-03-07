Free flowers at Rushden Lakes for International Women's Day
Rushden Lakes is celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024 by gifting beautiful bouquets to visitors.
Tomorrow’s (Friday, March 8) giveaway will see visitors invited to find the blooms in various locations around the destination to take home for free or re-gift to an inspirational woman.
In collaboration with a woman-owned local florist, In Bloom, each flower bouquet has been carefully created with a mixture of flowers using the IWD colour scheme of green, purple and white.
There will be 20 bouquets in total for visitors to find, each with a message from Rushden Lakes featuring a quote from an inspirational woman, including Michelle Obama and Serena Williams.
They’re limited availability so visitors are urged to be quick.
If found, Rushden Lakes is encouraging posting on social media to spread the IWD #InspireInclusion message and promote the creative and artistic talent of the In Bloom florists.
More information about In Bloom, which is based in Rushden, can be found here: https://www.inbloombiz.co.uk/