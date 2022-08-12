Free festival for all taking place in Corby tomorrow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free festival for all featuring lots of activities is on in Corby tomorrow (August 13).

The KHL Big Local Field Day Festival is held at Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre and Woodsend Field, in School Place, and will be on from 12pm to 4pm.

On the day attendees can expect plenty of things to see and do including bubbles, an assault course, a climbing wall, Circus Sensible, Claire’s Cafe, Total Wipeout, garden games, sports activities, The Compound, a skate ramp and live pro demos and more.

The Field Day is being run by KHL Big Local, a community organisation in Corby’s Kingswood and Hazel Leys estates.

George Hill, chairman of KHL Big Local, said: “The name says it on the tin, our remit and our objective and our mission, if you like, is to make the lives of Kingswood and Hazel Leys residents/tenants, people who live and work in these areas, a little bit better but it’s an open invitation so come along and say hello, see the positive things that are happening in these communities. It’s a nice community.

“There will be a graffiti workshop, lots of activities, and everyone gets a free ice cream. Corby Community Arts will also be there. It's just a lovely collaboration.

“We’ve brought lots of water and we’re encouraging people to stay hydrated. We’re normally worried about the rain but we’re worried in another way this year, about the heat.”