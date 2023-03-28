Free family fun at Rushden Lakes with springtime activities kicking off from April 3

Free family fun is coming to Rushden Lakes this spring.

The springtime festivities begin early April, with the main event being the free ‘Out of Hibernation’ trail.

From April 3, children can discover signs of spring by following the clues around Rushden Lakes and learn and play as they meet the creatures who have just surfaced from hibernation along the way.

Rushden Lakes has plenty of family entertainment on offer this spring

Performers dressed as animals will be out and about to find on Wednesday, April 5, Tuesday, April 11 and Thursday, April 13 for an interactive journey full of games and storytelling.

Those taking part can complete the trail sheet and hand in to Customer Services to try and win one of three springtime bundles bursting with seasonal goodies from participating retailers Butterwick, Hobbycraft and Marks and Spencer.

Rushden Lakes’ centre manager Donna French said: “We are really excited to have this trail at Rushden Lakes.

"It’s the perfect way for families to spend quality time together and celebrate the emergence of spring.”

But the fun doesn’t stop there as you can book onto a workshop with The Wildlife Trust to craft your very own solitary bee box, hop on down to the Easter fairs taking place on April 2 and April 7 and 8, and meet the Easter Bunny on Thursday, April 6 between midday and 4pm to get your very own pair of bunny ears and sweet treat.

Shoppers can also discover the butterfly wall, flower bench and floral bikes that make a great photo opportunity.

And looking ahead, the early May Bank Holiday weekend will see Rushden Lakes crowned with bunting, window displays and royal decorations for a celebration to remember.

For more information about available activities, visit www.rushdenlakes.com, like Rushden Lakes on Facebook or follow on Instagram and Twitter.